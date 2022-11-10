What if we’re doing “life” wrong? As human beings, we’re taught from an early age to strive, to look ahead and to assume that our destiny is waiting for us down the road. Getting into college. Landing our first job. Getting married. Starting a family. Brighter days are out there. Success, joy and fulfillment are around the corner. Just work harder, we tell ourselves. And be patient.

But what if that’s not right? What if we’ve already lived our best versions of ourselves? What if the most emotionally satisfying relationships we’re ever going to have are in the past? What if the secret to happiness isn’t the acquaintance you’re going to make tomorrow but the old and true friends you grew up around — the ones with whom you shared so many yesterdays?