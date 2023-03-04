Scott Adams, creator of the once-funny comic strip “Dilbert,” had the right to advise White people to “get the hell away from Black people” — just as the media companies that published Adams’s work had the right to get the hell away from him. That is exactly how free speech is supposed to work.

Adams posted a disgustingly racist rant on YouTube last week, among other things claiming that Black Americans collectively are “a hate group.” By the weekend, hundreds of newspapers (including The Post) announced they were dropping “Dilbert.” And on Sunday, the company that has syndicated the strip, Andrews McMeel Universal, said it was “severing our relationship” with Adams because “we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate.”