A son’s first love is his mother. A mother’s last love is her firstborn. A daughter’s first love is her father. A father’s last love is his eldest daughter.

I personally observed the bond between a mother — my niece, Jamir — and her son, Ashton. They were both in the swimming pool. He was on a floater, and she was letting go of a floater. The son is just 2 years old, and the mother, though 36, never learned how to swim. As she leaned against the pool, she started to lose her footing. She slipped by mistake and submerged underwater. The terrified expression on her 2-year-old son’s face prompted him to ask, “Momma, are you OK?”