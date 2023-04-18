Is there any sentiment more startling at this current gloomy moment than optimism? Or, at a time when half the country seems to be warring simultaneously with the other half and itself, unity? Perhaps even more disconcerting, that long dormant sensation, hope?

Most live events, whether a sports game or a concert, tend to generate a sense of communion. But recently, at two performances with ostensibly little in common — Jerry Seinfeld’s 100th appearance at the Beacon Theater on a Saturday night and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the UBS Arena on Long Island on a Sunday — the collective emotional response felt almost preternaturally heightened, and unexpectedly similar.