If you are among the legions of residents who have been concerned about the concrete monster rising off U.S. 1 behind Murray Marine, then let me put your mind at ease. It is not really a huge development that is totally out of place in the Florida Keys, but merely an example of the “gentrification” of Stock Island. Notice, we avoid using the word “development” because it comes off the tongue sounding cold or even mercenary, and is no longer used in good company.
Gentrification, just means turning Stock Island into Key West. The political and economic interests that decide “how much is enough” for Key West,have determined that Stock Island is just that “little bit more.” Being conveniently located and relatively underpriced in the world of hedge fund billions, the north side of Cow Key Bridge is tantalizingly ripe for gentrification.
Down on ground zero, gentrification means converting 90 metal trailers into six, four-story concrete buildings. It means 280 dwelling units, which will bring in a thousand or more new residents. It means 500 or more new vehicles driving and parking on our already congested streets. It means paying for upgrades in streets and parking, as well as expansion of emergency, educational and municipal services. It means years of inconvenience for current residents while construction and upgrades progress through multiple new developments, as we continue down the yellow brick road to Disney heaven.
If you happen to live or work on Stock Island, get used to the visual offense of these monolithic concrete structures. Similar gentrifications called hotels, condos, and transient rentals, along with pre-fab structures perched atop concrete pilings, and steel buildings, are simply the new look of the Florida Keys.
Ostensibly, we are supplying the housing desperately needed for our workforce. The notion that piling more people into an ever-constricting space is solving more problems than it’s creating, is as nutty as contending that the new units will just be filled with current residents upgrading, while their former dwelling remains unoccupied.
It’s been about a decade since we were told the State of Florida was only allowing a dozen new construction permits for the Florida Keys. Remember, “you better hurry up and get your ROGO before they’re all gone”? Since then, we have added several thousand new units, with more being completed each day. Whether you call them hotel rooms, dwelling units or workforce housing, they all bring more people to impact the quality of life in the Keys.
One can’t blame the developers and contractors who are only taking advantage of what our system and politicians allow. To be sure, clever speculators use variances, transferrable building rights, and architectural gerrymandering, to see that most properties become developed well beyond their original intent. While the maxed-out usages may be technically legal, they represent breaches of public trust for which we can legitimately blame our elected officials.
But to those who are concerned about the ever-increasing congestion and cost of living in the Keys, not to worry. According to the latest political propaganda, “build-out” is coming to the Keys, and we will soon have a firm limit on new construction ... Don’t believe it!
Peter Bacle is the owner of Stock Island Lobster Company.