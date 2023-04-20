Here are some truly frightening poll numbers: According to CNN, only 37% of Americans think that Donald Trump broke the law with his alleged hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, while 76% think that politics played a role in the decision to bring charges against him. Yet a 60% majority approves of his indictment.

Among independents, the numbers are even more stark: Only 31% say Trump’s actions were illegal, and 76% believe politics played a role in the decision to prosecute him in New York. Yet 62% approve of it.

