Commencement season is upon us. And if I were giving one of the addresses this year, I’d begin with a quote from William F. Buckley Jr.: “We are basket cases of ingratitude, so many of us.”

That’s one of the National Review founder’s most memorable quotes, as far as I’m concerned. In a 1988 speech, he said: “Our offense ... is that of the Westerner, rich or poor, learned or ignorant, who accepts without any thought the patrimony we all enjoy, those of us who live in the Free World.”