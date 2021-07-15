Don’t panic, but recent news makes it clear that the novel coronavirus isn’t done with us yet. It’s finding ways to become even more novel, and more deadly.
New data from Israel suggest the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine declines sharply when it’s pitted against the hyperinfectious delta variant. Last week, more than half of all COVID-19 cases in Israel reportedly occurred in people who were vaccinated; the vaccine appears to prevent only about two-thirds of symptomatic cases, compared with preventing almost 100% among older variants.
To reiterate: If you’re vaccinated, there’s no need to panic. The Israeli data show a vaccine that’s still 93% effective at preventing hospitalizations. Despite rising caseloads, the government has recorded only two deaths from COVID-19 since mid-June.
But that doesn’t mean that any of us can be complacent. COVID-19 is not an imaginary problem, as too many on the right seem to believe — nor is it a solved one, as many blue states were hoping. We’re still engaged in a global war against an enemy that will keep seeking new ways to kill us unless we unite to respond with overwhelming force.
Undoubtedly, many readers are rolling their eyes. Haven’t they already survived two waves of this pandemic, after repeated warnings that we all might die? Didn’t the states that took a relatively relaxed approach do at least as well as those with draconian mandates? Why should the hesitant jab an experimental vaccine in their arm on the say-so of the same coastal elites who practically accused them of belonging to a death cult just because they refused to act like the world was ending?
So glad you asked.
For many who are vaccine hesitant, the thought process goes something like: “The vaccines are new, and we haven’t had a chance to see all the side effects, and besides, COVID-19 isn’t that bad unless you’re old, so I’m better off taking my chances on getting the disease than jabbing that stuff into my arm.”
That’s perfectly understandable, particularly if you’ve already had COVID-19. The problem is that with the delta variant, the odds of contracting COVID-19 have gone up. Your odds of getting very sick if you do get covid may have gone up too. And those odds may be elevated even if you’ve already had covid.
Delta is clearly much more infectious than the variants that powered earlier waves — about 50% more than the alpha variant that first appeared in Britain, which was itself up to 50% more transmissible than the virus that first spread worldwide in spring of 2020. So if there is an outbreak in your area, you are more likely to catch it. One transmission in Australia, seemingly caught on CCTV, may have occurred when two people passed each other in a shopping mall.
The delta variant may also make people sicker when they do catch it, though it can be hard to distinguish the effects of a virus that is making people sicker from those of a virus that is just making more people sick. And then, of course, there’s the Israeli data suggesting that the delta variant is somewhat better at infecting people who’ve been vaccinated.
Vaccination with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine seems to be at least as effective at preventing disease as the natural immunity acquired by surviving COVID-19. It may even be better, particularly for people who had a mild case of COVID-19. So if the virus is getting better at evading vaccine-acquired immunity, we also have to worry that it is getting better at reinfecting people who already had COVID-19.
But those are individual calculations. The group calculations are also worrying: The more transmissible a virus is, the harder it is for the population to reach herd immunity, where the epidemic dies out because the virus keeps dead-ending at people who can’t be infected. And the more cases there are, the more opportunities the delta variant will have to change into delta-plus: something more contagious, even better at making people very sick and more adept at evading whatever immunity we’ve acquired.
So this isn’t a decision you’re making just for yourself. It’s a decision you’re making for other people too. Are you going to hope for the best while COVID-19 spreads? Or are you going to do everything in your power to defeat our common enemy?
And while the vaccinated may be nodding along at this plea to the hesitant, that’s not a question merely for them. It’s something we all need to demand of ourselves.
Even if you and everyone you know are vaccinated, there are still billions of people in the world who aren’t. Have you investigated what charities are on the job, and given generously? Have you called your legislators and told them you want the United States to fund vaccine production and distribution for countries that can’t afford it themselves? We are all in this together, and none of us will be safe until everyone is, everywhere.
Follow Megan McArdle on Twitter, @asymmetricinfo.