While the world is paying homage to the bravery of Ukraine, let’s give a salute, as well, to the women-led protest movement in Iran that is rattling the clerical government there. This uprising is a stunner. It deserves active American and global support.

Yes, I know all the reasons the movement may wither. That’s what happened with mass Iranian protests in 2009, 2017 and 2019. The regime’s machinery of repression eventually cracked the code and dismantled the leadership of the protests. And one by one those brave movements for change retreated.