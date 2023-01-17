The most talked-about part of the deal Kevin McCarthy made with Republican radicals to become Speaker of the House involved concessions to those members on rules, powerful committee assignments for members of the House Freedom Caucus and the creation of a new select committee on the “weaponization” of government that would give Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio an official platform from which they could undermine the investigations into former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

And although there has been plenty of chatter about the effect this may have on the basic functioning of government, less remarked-on but still significant is McCarthy’s pledge to force major budget cuts using the debt ceiling as leverage with the Biden administration. McCarthy has also agreed to pursue a resolution committing the federal government to a balanced budget within the decade, which could not be done without major cuts to Social Security, Medicare and a lot of what’s left of the American welfare state.