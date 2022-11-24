The massacre recently at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was at once shocking and entirely predictable, like terrorist attacks on synagogues and abortion clinics.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, in which five people were killed and at least 18 others wounded. But we know that the suspect is facing hate crime charges and that the attack took place in a climate of escalating anti-gay and anti-trans violence and threats of violence.