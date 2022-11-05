If you think you know what’s going to happen two weeks from now in the midterm elections, think again. Even the leaders of both parties are acting as though a puff of wind could tip the results. That should be a warning that the stories we’re telling ourselves about momentum, about the demise of Roe v. Wade or even about the looming threat to democracy are just that — narratives we’re using to impose order on a year that feels uncomfortably out of control.

History says this should be a Republican cycle. But look at where the GOP’s unchallenged leader, Donald Trump, plans to hold rallies in the campaign’s final days: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and Iowa.