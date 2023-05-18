The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was not “legitimate political discourse,” as the Republican Party officially wants you to believe. It was a violent criminal conspiracy against our democracy — and now members of the far—right Proud Boys extremist group will be punished for their role in leading the bloody assault.

Four members of the group — including its leader, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio — were convicted of seditious conspiracy recently in D.C. federal court. In previous trials, six members of another rightwing group, the Oath Keepers, were also convicted of that same charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.