If you’ve ever been on TV — and in Washington, that’s everyone — then you’ve been to “makeup.” If you’ve been very lucky, you’ve landed in the chair of an artist named Rose Procopio Barondess.

Rose, as she’s known to all, has been reinventing the faces of the famous and infamous for more than 40 years. From Mikhail Gorbachev to Betty White and presidents Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, Rose has painted them all and was often among the most requested makeup artists because, old hands knew, she’d transform them from every angle.