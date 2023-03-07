Astonishingly, some people still see Nikki Haley as one of the “good” Trump Cabinet members, the future of a more tolerant and accepting Republican Party. Like those anti-Trumpers who willfully interpreted each casual flick of Melania’s wrist as a prospect of rebellion, Haley hopefuls want to believe that a conscience might yet emerge from Trump’s Team of Liars, that the GOP’s latest showcasing of a Can-Do Immigrant Success Story can somehow undo years of xenophobia.

This requires listening to only half of what Haley says.

