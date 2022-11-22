Donald Trump is a petulant narcissist, so his feuds with Govs. Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin are surely sincere, but they also show that Trump hasn’t lost his feral instinct for media attention. In recent months, the former president has become increasingly boring, and after sabotaging Republican hopes for a red wave, his power is at a low ebb. By stoking a Republican Party civil war and announcing his run for president, he can perhaps rekindle interest in a new season of the Trump show.

Trump has very little else to keep people watching. On Tuesday, he gave an extraordinarily tedious and droning address announcing his new presidential campaign. “This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump,” tweeted Sarah Matthews, his former deputy White House press secretary. “Even the crowd seems bored.” CNN cut away 20 minutes in. Fox News lasted about 40 minutes, though it returned for the peroration, such as it was.