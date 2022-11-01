In America, the continuum of identity politics isn’t a straight line. It’s a circle. What goes around, comes around. That’s why critics should avoid being too sanctimonious. Sooner or later, every group gets a turn on the hot seat.

In Los Angeles, the scandal involving an explosive recording of racist and other crass comments by three Latino members of the City Council and a local Latino labor leader hasn’t quite run its course. This story — which broke on Oct. 9, when the leaked audio was released by the Los Angeles Times — should have cooled off by now.