That was quick. Only 13 months after the Supreme Court sided with Pennsylvania’s vulgar cheerleader, its decision benefited a Colorado teenager who has the cringeworthy “humor” common among adolescent males. Both cases echoed what a few Iowa teenagers got the nation’s highest court to do 53 years ago.

As he is referred to in court documents, “C.G.” was in a suburban Denver thrift store trying on stuff, including something that he thought resembled a World War II-era military hat. C.G. posted on Snapchat a picture of a friend wearing it, and C.G. added this caption: “Me and the boys bout [sic] to exterminate the Jews.” This was visible only to Snapchat users connected to C.G., and he deleted it after a few hours and posted this apology: “I’m sorry for that picture it was ment [sic] to be a joke.”