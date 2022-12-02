Politics is a polarizing sport that pits one side against the other, and there is a lot of mudslinging going on, which is tragically amplified by the mainstream media. The current state of the United States is accompanied by a series of negative feelings, including anger, distrust and resentment; yet, as the Thanksgiving holiday season draws closer, I can’t help but think of the positive elements of our country. Is there anything good left? Are we not looking hard enough for it?

The Democratic and Republican parties have both competed to the best of their abilities, debating ideas, policies and the current state of the United States. Each side did its best, and although neither the left nor the right will accept the other, I’m calling on all Americans to set aside our political and ideological differences and search for the positive qualities that exist in one another. This is a step toward bringing our nation together and putting an end to the tribalism that has kept us apart in ways that this country has not seen in over a century.