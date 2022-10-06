For every Donald Trump, would that there were 100 Anika Collier Navarolis, the Twitter whistleblower who testified about the social media platform’s role in enabling Trump’s incendiary rhetoric and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former president’s towering capacity for babble via social media was anything but harmless, as we learned last year. Anyone who doubted his dark intentions after he lost reelection to Joe Biden — including those who appreciated his inciteful, not to be confused with insightful, tweets — must now admit that harm was done. Not just to the Capitol but to our Constitution and the peaceful transfer of power that is a miracle of our democratic republic.