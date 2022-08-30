Hey! We heard this workplace was thinking of unionizing! Unrelatedly, here is a definitely unaltered copy of the children’s classic “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” we wanted you to have for free! No pressure, just read it! We have free doughnuts in the break room!

Farmer Brown had a problem. His cows had learned how to type. All day long he heard click, clack, moo. Click, clack, moo. Clickety-clack. Moo!