Polio, which has existed for thousands of years, is a highly infectious disease spread from person to person through fecal-oral and oral-oral transmission. With no specific treatment once infected, it can cause spinal and respiratory paralysis.
With children particularly vulnerable to polio, it was one of the most feared diseases during the first half of the 20th century as hundreds of thousands of children worldwide were paralyzed every year.
After the introduction of the Salk and Sabin vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s, first-hand knowledge of the devastating consequences of polio spurred parents to fully support the vaccination of their children. As a result, polio was officially eradicated in the U.S. in 1979 and brought under control and practically eliminated as a public health problem in the industrialized countries.
Given the success of the polio vaccine, however, few parents of young children today have personally experienced the fear of polio and its devastating consequences. As such, the vaccine’s proven effectiveness and benefit are not fully understood and appreciated by some, prompting vaccine hesitancy – delay in accepting or refusing the vaccine.
Because vaccine hesitancy is a global problem, herd immunity – resistance to the spread of an infectious disease of a high proportion of individuals, as a result of previous infection or vaccination, has become more elusive. Thus, vaccine hesitancy, fueled by vaccine disinformation on social media and the internet, has thwarted the global eradication of polio and heightened polio’s reemergence.
Polio’s reemergence in the U.S. became a concern recently when its presence was found this past April in New York City’s wastewater and a young Rockland County, New York, adult was paralyzed by polio in July. These occurrences of polio prompted New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassette to caution that “even a single case of polio is a threat.”
With many countries in Africa as well as Afghanistan, Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Pakistan, Ukraine and Yemen still considered high risk for polio, the “open” U.S. southern border, and the ease of international travel, the possibility of a single case of polio sparking its reemergence is real.
Because there is no cure for polio, vaccination is a must. Until polio is eradicated from the world, continued childhood polio vaccination that eliminated polio in the U.S. in the first place is the only way to prevent it from raising its ugly head again in our communities.