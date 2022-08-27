Most Americans who travel to their nation’s capital as tourists come happily oblivious of the hectoring scolds who insist that American history is a long story of shortcomings. The visitors come for cheerful immersion in celebrations of the national story, as narrated by marble monuments, the Capitol, the White House and museums. Many tourists, however, take time for less-than-pleasant moments.

The inspiriting Air and Space Museum is a tourist favorite, but the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, which gives visitors the stern gift of an excruciating understanding, has received more than 47 million visitors since it opened in April 1993. And now there is a new museum where Americans can stare into the dark sun of totalitarian evil — and can take pride in their nation’s record of ongoing resistance to it.