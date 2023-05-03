It’s a stickup! Don’t move! We are serious! There is a reason we are holding up this bank, and it’s because — well, the point is, we can agree, things are out of control with the money! So — please take the action that we demand, an action we have definitely thought about, or else! Kablammo!

We have some demands, now! Absolutely! They are the reason we got into this, and we are super ready with them! They are coming ... now! OK ... now! Hang on, sorry.

