This is a tough column for a liberal to write. You may recall that I spent eight years hammering President George W. Bush for just about everything he did (and he deserved it!), yet one more thing must be said: Bush started the single best policy of any president in my lifetime.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Bush’s mammoth program to fight HIV and AIDS. That turned the tide of the epidemic and has saved 25 million lives so far.