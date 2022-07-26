I am saddened by the state of affairs in our inner cities. Recently, in Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital and the place I call home, several young people, including a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, were murdered. Their lives cut short, never providing them with the opportunity to realize their God-given potential.

The perpetuation of a Black society that glorifies violence and drug use, which is often heard in rap music, has been a poison for the Black community, particularly young Black males. This subculture has attracted boys from a young age, and like an addictive drug, it is so attractive that far too many of them depend on a way of life that will either land them in jail or, in the worst circumstances, result in their death.