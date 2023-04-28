For weeks, the hottest ticket in town has been British director Simon Godwin’s searing “King Lear” with a phenomenal Patrick Page, put on by the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

“It’s a critique of the gerontocracy,” Drew Lichtenberg, the theater’s dramaturge, told me, a parable on clinging to power “when leaders are too old and unwilling to step down and let others learn how to do the job.”