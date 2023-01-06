Recently, I went to the eye doctor. An unremarkable event, hardly something to write about, except that it inspired me to reflect on how I learned to stop worrying and love my HMO.

Older readers will probably recall the managed-care revolution of the 1990s, which set out to replace the old fee-for-service model with tightly run networks of doctors. While, in theory, such networks could offer better care, the most visible effect was on costs: In the 1990s, our collective medical expenditures, after growing by double digits for three decades, rose just 6.6%.