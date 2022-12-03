Henry Kissinger spent much of his career thinking about the dangers of nuclear weapons. But at 99, the former secretary of state says he has become “obsessed” with a very modern concern — how to limit the potential destructive capabilities of artificial intelligence, whose powers could be far more devastating than even the biggest bomb.

Kissinger described AI as the new frontier of arms control during a forum at Washington National Cathedral last month. If leading powers don’t find ways to limit AI’s reach, he said, “it is simply a mad race for some catastrophe.”