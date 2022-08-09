Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says Donald Trump is “preying on [the] patriotism” of his supporters by continuing to falsely assert that he won the 2020 election. It is true that millions of good, decent, patriotic Americans believe the former president’s claims that the election was stolen, despite the fact that Trump lost more than 60 cases in state and federal courts — including before judges and justices he had appointed — and the fact that his own attorney general, William Barr, says that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the election outcome.

So why do so many Americans believe him? Because they don’t trust the media — and with good reason.