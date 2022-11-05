Truth is often difficult to express. To tell the truth is to acknowledge both successes and shortcomings. Tragically, failure has overtaken the truth, compelling politicians to spread lies and mislead the public in an effort to solidify their positions of power and garner support for their administrations.

Is the incessant onslaught of lies that politicians tell us the result of their dishonesty or of our propensity to believe them? It seems that both sides are responsible: the general population for their willingness to tolerate falsehoods if it advances their beliefs, and politicians for their improper exploitation of the people they serve.