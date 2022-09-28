To say that our government confronts a crisis in trust is an understatement. Consider the Pew Research Center’s findings about the collapse in the proportion of Americans saying they trust the government “to do what is right” always or most of the time. In 1964, 77% said this. In 2022: just 20%.

Restoring trust will be complicated in a politically polarized time, but you would think that members of the House and Senate would want to do some basic things to give the public more confidence that its elected representatives are acting to serve the people, rather than to line their own pockets. This is why we should cheer a new push among mostly younger members of Congress across party lines for a ban on stock trading by representatives and senators.