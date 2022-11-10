The Iranian uprising, now in its seventh week, has a simple slogan: “Women, life, freedom.” But its basic demand, that women no longer be forced to wear headscarves, challenges the primacy of the old men who run Iran’s theocracy. As the protesters pull off their scarves, the fabric of Iranian repression has begun to unravel.

We saw recently how hard the movement will be to stop. The regime announced that it would prosecute about 1,000 of the protesters who mobilized after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The government message was: Give up; we’re cracking down. The protesters’ defiant answer was a call for sit-down strikes. Activists then posted videos of strikes at universities in Tehran and at least three other cities.