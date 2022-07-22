The go-to policy for dealing with nearly every modern problem is more government spending. So it was just a matter of time before Democrats tried to revive the failed “Build Back Better” (BBB) program to address today’s economic troubles. Of course, if they succeed, the result will be much the same as what we’ve experienced over the past 18 months: more debt and rising inflation.

As a reminder, the $2 trillion proposed BBB legislation came on the tail of an oversized $2 trillion third COVID-19 relief bill and a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. It was killed when two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, joined all Republican senators in opposition. They rightfully worried that more spending would inflate our debt and produce inflation. But now, their party is back at it again. In the midst of the largest inflation in four decades, they’ve been negotiating behind the scenes for weeks in hopes of passing a slimmer BBB.