"Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?" asked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 5-year-old son six decades ago.

A Baltimore family recently filed a $25 million class action racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place, a Muppets-themed amusement park outside Philadelphia. A video showed a Muppet character named Rosita high-fiving white kids while appearing to blatantly ignore the extended hands of little black kids. Other black families said the same thing happened to their kids, too.