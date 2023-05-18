Life sure has been a lot simpler here in the Free State of Florida since all political power has been consolidated in Tallahassee.

Yes, it’s a shame that it took until 2034 for Gov. Tucker Carlson to assemble the super-duper-majority needed to eliminate counties and cities as separate legal entities. But with the last vestiges of local government and home rule wiped out, we no longer have to bother to learn who’s running for what office, or what they’re trying to pass a referendum on.

