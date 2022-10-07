In July, anti-Semitic and anti-social justice posters were draped on the walls of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale. In June, individuals associated with the hate group Goyim Defense League distributed anti-Semitic propaganda in Coral Gables, Parkland and Boca Raton.

In May, twice in one week, swastikas marred the walls of a high school bathroom in Davie. Flyers praising Hitler were distributed in Boca’s Lake Wyman neighborhood in April.... And on it goes.