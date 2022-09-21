Abraham Maslow’s “A Theory of Human Motivation” published in the Psychological Review journal in 1943 postulated a five-tier Hierarchy of Needs with shelter being one of the most fundamental physiological needs required for human survival.

Illustrative of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, the 2021 Community Needs Assessment for Citrus County and neighboring counties based on surveys of residents and public/private social service providers, indicated that the most critical community need is affordable housing.