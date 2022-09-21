Abraham Maslow’s “A Theory of Human Motivation” published in the Psychological Review journal in 1943 postulated a five-tier Hierarchy of Needs with shelter being one of the most fundamental physiological needs required for human survival.
Illustrative of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, the 2021 Community Needs Assessment for Citrus County and neighboring counties based on surveys of residents and public/private social service providers, indicated that the most critical community need is affordable housing.
Given the fundamental importance of shelter to human well-being and community stability, the $19.4 million, 160-unit affordable apartments for the Homosassa area proposed by Tampa-based Invictus Development is a welcome prospect for the county’s affordable housing inventory.
As proposed, the apartments would be one, two, and three bedrooms to serve the needs of a variety of renters such as seniors, couples, and young families. The apartments will include a pool, gazebo, picnic area, children’s playground, walking trail, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, and a community laundry for those residents who do not have their own washer and dryer.
This mix of apartments and available amenities are on target because they address the needs of the county’s retirement community, the young professionals providing essential services, and a growing influx of young families.
Planned between Homosassa Springs and Sugarmill Woods on 19.3 acres three miles west of the Suncoast Parkway/Cardinal Street interchange close to retail stores and bus routes with no neighboring residential community in close proximity, the site is an ideal location for the underserved Homosassa area.
Even though the county’s critical need for affordable housing is indisputable, the proposed apartments hinge on Invictus Development successfully competing with other affordable housing proposals for state tax credits that are offered in exchange for state housing agencies regulating how much a developer can charge for each affordable unit.
County officials are applauded for their support of the proposed apartments by approving necessary zoning changes for the selected site and providing Local Government Area of Opportunity funding from the county’s Housing Services to signal our skin in the game to state housing authorities, who decide which developer gets the tax credits.
While the proposed affordable apartments for the undeserved Homosassa area is not a done deal, the developer’s commitment, county’s support, and the concerns of the community at large signal that Citrus County’s critical need for affordable housing is, thankfully, no longer out of sight and out of mind.