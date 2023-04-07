We should remember the hard-earned lessons and view them through a pragmatic, not a political, lens.

Major crises can warp our sense of time and of ourselves. Only three years elapsed from the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to the Germans’ last-gasp Battle of the Bulge offensive in December 1944, and total Allied victory in World War II was only months away. A mere three years gone by and yet the world — and America’s place in it — had fundamentally and forever changed. To those who lived through it and for those who merely read about it in the history books, it’s hard to believe that so much happened in such a short time. A country, a people, now thought of itself differently.