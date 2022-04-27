It’s not a secret that Citrus County has been attractive for retirees for decades. We currently have about 158,000 residents in the county, with our median age around 57 years. The U.S. census shows that almost 37% of our county’s citizens are 65 years of age or older, and more than 6,800 people here have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
When someone — either the patient or his/her spouse or caregiver — wonders if they’ve contracted Alzheimer’s and goes to their doctor, there is no specific clinical test or procedure for diagnosis. Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia, and the patient must go through a battery of tests, procedures, and examinations to accurately diagnose the disease. This puts Alzheimer’s in the category of diagnosis by exclusion, a time-consuming process that — as stated — involves psychiatric evaluations, memory tests, blood and urine exams, and can include extremely expensive procedures like MRIs and lumbar punctures which capture spinal fluid.
A study by Johns Hopkins School of Public Health has indicated that the average time for diagnosis after symptoms appear is approximately three years. Further, there is a shortage of qualified medical personnel to evaluate and treat Alzheimer’s patients. Geriatric physicians, if available, are one of the first choices patients choose for diagnosis and treatment. But geriatricians are in short supply in Florida and nationwide, primarily due to their less than attractive salaries compared to other medical specialties. Only pediatricians make less money according to several studies. So, therefore, there are no more than 362 practicing geriatric physicians in Florida. Yet the Alzheimer’s Association predicts that we will need more than 1,000 by 2050, an increase of more than 275%. That is an ambitious goal with a likelihood that it will not be achieved.
To make things worse, Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Therefore, we need to start now with planning the best way to identify and treat this killer disease before it becomes out of control. And we haven’t even focused on the patient’s caregiver and the emotional and physical toll that person undergoes.
Yet, there may be workarounds to the problem. Currently, medical professionals and non-clinical staff have minimum dementia training. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 90% of primary care providers find it difficult to differentiate between mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. But expanding their training and increasing the roles of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other medical professionals to accurately diagnose the disease could provide a potential solution. An added benefit would be the earlier diagnosis of the disease and development of an appropriate care plan. Essentially, the goal according to the Alzheimer’s Association is to close the timeframe from the lengthy period we currently have to an earlier and more accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
We applaud the Alzheimer’s Association and other groups that are involved in this dreaded disease. And we urge citizen groups to actively support these efforts, and, if they have not already done so, to get involved to combat Alzheimer’s and prolong each patient’s quality of life. An increased quality of life means increasing survival rates.
That’s a good thing and, yes, it’s the right thing to do.
