A federal judge shouldn’t be the only way to check a state government that has gone from one-party to one-man rule. But, that’s becoming the role of U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, who recently blocked a key part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Stop W.O.K.E. Act.”

Walker imposed a temporary injunction against the law that, in effect, bars college and university professors from offering serious instruction on race, racism, gender and other topics in their classrooms. The judge found the state law, unconstitutional, vague and “positively dystopian.”