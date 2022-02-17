Opioids were developed to relieve pain, but now it seems they cause unimaginable pain far beyond the physical. Talk to any family members of a loved one struggling with opioid addiction, and it is clear that the effects reach far beyond the individual afflicted.
Opioids with their morphine like effects are highly addictive and deadly. The opioid crisis appears worse than ever due to some unintended consequences. The policies developed to fight the prescription drug crisis have driven people to use even more dangerous street drugs like heroin and most recently fentanyl.
The opioid crisis has continued for over two decades and does not have an end in sight despite the efforts locally and across the nation.
Across the nation, 93,000 lost their battle with addiction forever in 2020. In Citrus County, 65 opioid deaths were reported in 2020. Although some are still pending toxicology reports that number grew to 82 in 2021 here locally.
Thankfully, Narcan is available and reverses the deadly effects of an opioid overdose. Nonfatal overdoses remained about the same: 375 in 2020 and 376 in 2021. Since not all overdoses are reported, it is expected that the number of non-fatal overdoses is higher.
The Citrus County Opiod Task Force emerged following the rise in overdose deaths in 2020. The task force includes government agencies, health workers, law enforcement and treatment centers.
The task force was established to provide behavioral resources to individuals, families and community partners to effectively reduce opioid-related overdose deaths in our community. An essential step is to stop the stigma related to opioid misuse, which many believe is stopping people from getting the help they need.
Ending the stigma is only the beginning. Many more tools are needed to overcome this crisis. The use of Narcan as a harm reduction tool has proved to save lives and is readily available to first responders and others in our community. One of the biggest hurdles to overcome now is making good treatment available and affordable.
There are medication assisted treatments available for opioid addiction that have been proven to reduce mortality and help people stay in treatment longer such as medications like methadone and buprenorphine. Often these treatments are inaccessible to those that need them. There may not be enough providers locally and the treatment can be very expensive. There are now some local medication assisted treatment options available, which is a big step in the right direction.
We applaud the work being done by the task force to raise awareness in our community about the opioid epidemic and are encouraged by their work to bring more resources and treatment to those that need it.
— Citrus County Chronicle