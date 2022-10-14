Every year, more than 250,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,300 in men, and about 42,000 women and 500 men die each year from the disease.
While a diagnosis of breast cancer can be terrifying, the facts are that with early diagnosis and treatment, breast cancer is very survivable. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer that is caught early, before it has spread outside of the breast, has a five-year survival rate of 99%.
The more advanced the cancer when it is detected, the lower the survival rate, but overall breast cancer survival, including those caught is a more advanced stage, still stands at above 90%.
The message here is that the earlier breast cancer is identified and treated, the better the outcomes.
This is one reason for breast cancer awareness month, which we are observing this month, and the reason the front page of today’s paper is printed on pink paper. The goal is to get people to focus on what has over time become a very treatable disease. But the key is awareness, early detection, and early treatment.
Here are some of the current American Cancer Society recommendations for breast cancer screening:
• Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year. Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
• Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years. All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening — what the test can and cannot do.
During the past several years, there have been changes in recommended screening methods and when they should begin, so some recommendations from different organizations may vary. For this reason, everyone is encouraged to discuss breast cancer screening with their medical professional and be aware of any changes in their breasts that could indicate cancer growth.
One area where there is absolutely no disagreement is that awareness is critical, and the more men and women know about breast cancer the more likely they are to detect it early and improve their outcomes should they find they have breast cancer.