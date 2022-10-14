Every year, more than 250,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,300 in men, and about 42,000 women and 500 men die each year from the disease.

While a diagnosis of breast cancer can be terrifying, the facts are that with early diagnosis and treatment, breast cancer is very survivable. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer that is caught early, before it has spread outside of the breast, has a five-year survival rate of 99%.