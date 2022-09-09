President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that the federal government would cancel billions in student debt promises relief for millions of Americans. While not as rich as some proponents wanted, the package is a costly and generous lift that offers many a fresh start. Cancelling debt like this also has downsides and isn’t popular in many circles. But what is done is done. Now the administration will need to help applicants navigate the process and hold loan servicers responsible for managing their accounts.

Under the program, the White House will forgive up to $10,000 of federal student debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year, or households making under $250,000. Recipients of a Pell Grant, a form of federal student aid targeted at low-income families, could qualify for an additional $10,000 in relief, provided they met the same income requirements. Biden also announced a four-month extension to the student loan moratorium, which pauses payments on federal student loans until Dec. 31. The moves deliver on Biden’s 2020 campaign promise to cancel a minimum of $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person.