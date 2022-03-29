What we called the worst environmental bill in state history is no longer horrible. But Gov. Ron DeSantis should still veto it.
To recap, Senate Bill 2508 in its original form essentially would have made Lake Okeechobee a permanent reservoir for farmers south of the lake. The Everglades, and almost everyone else in South Florida, would have suffered.
After a torrent of public criticism, the Florida Senate quickly backpedaled and passed a rewritten version that removed all of the worst parts of the original. But sugar growers and their allies are relentless. They got yet another rewritten version through the Legislature on the final day of the session, during a one-day extension. If DeSantis signs this bill, it will be another unwarranted favor to the sugar industry.
The bill also apparently could affect money for Everglades restoration projects. State legislators would have to certify them. SB 2508’s original version held hostage state money for the essential new reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.
The extra step that the bill would create is unnecessary. Given the dense language of the bill, it’s also reason to be suspicious after the machinations of the past month.
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, a farmer, filed the original SB 2508 halfway through the session, well after the usual deadline for major legislation. He sought to tie those damaging policy changes to a budget bill, meaning that DeSantis — who opposed them — would have to veto the entire budget to block those favors for the sugar industry.
Everglades Foundation Executive Director Eric Eikenberg calls the new version of SB 2508 “a Hail Mary” by the sugar industry to salvage something from the 2022 session. Senate President Wilton Simpson, who chiefly sets the Senate’s agenda, is a Republican candidate for agriculture commissioner.
Captains for Clean Water, the statewide coalition that claims to have generated 156,000 emails and 1,500 phone calls in opposition to the original bill, said in a statement that this version of SB 2508 is less of a threat. But the organization also said, “Even after being amended, SB 2508 does nothing to help Florida’s environment and other concerning provisions remain.”
Gil Smart is policy director for Friends of Everglades, which “River of Grass” author and Florida’s most famous environmentalist, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, founded. Smart told Treasure Coast News: “It’s important to note that (SB 2508) could still result in Big Sugar’s water supply being prioritized over the needs of the Everglades and the estuaries.”
For decades, Florida allowed sugar growers to dictate water policy. The industry wanted lake levels kept artificially high. Doing so caused discharges of polluted lake water to coastal estuaries that serve as breeding grounds for marine life.
Those discharges have killed grasses in the Indian River Lagoon. Manatees feed on those grasses. Without that sustenance, Florida’s iconic mammals are dying in record numbers.
Water policy must change.
That depends on DeSantis, who ran for governor in 2018 as a harsh critic of Big Sugar and U.S. Sugar helped pay for attack ads against him. “I haven’t sat down and read everything on it,” the governor said of SB 2508. “But that is (in) a dramatically different posture today than it was a month ago.”
The bill passed a unanimous Senate, 33-0, and the House, 99-8. Before SB 2508, Florida was approaching an inflection point. Water policy would be out of Big Sugar’s control. The industry wants to maintain that control.
Only DeSantis can stop that from happening.
— Orlando Sentinel