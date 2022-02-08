Without question, businesses across our nation are the economic lifeblood of their respective communities. As such, the financial wellness of businesses in their daily struggle to meet the bottom line should be encouraged, not impeded by government.
Nevertheless, the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) notes that a top perennial concern of businesses is unreasonable government regulations that further burden their bottom line.
With the bottom line struggle of businesses amplified by the current pandemic, inflation and labor shortages, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson is backing Senate Bill 620 that’s sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican. Aimed at encouraging the financial wellness of businesses, the bill allows a business operating in Florida for at least three years to seek compensation if a local government enacts or amends an ordinance or charter provision that causes a loss of at least 15% of its revenue or profit.
While the bill’s intent appears to be well meaning, its current language raises a number of potential unintended consequences for city and county governments that are charged with maintaining community standards and the public’s general welfare.
Given the economic, demographic and environmental diversity of Florida’s communities, no two communities are alike. In this regard, the bill’s one-size-fits-all parameters fail to take into account the uniqueness of each local government’s community standards and general welfare issues. As past one-size-fits-all legislation has shown, local governments know and resolve local issues best — not Tallahassee.
The vast majority of local government ordinances deal with halting or mitigating bad behaviors that negatively impact community standards and the public’s general welfare. Accordingly, the bill could open the door for those businesses to sue local governments because of a local ordinance attempting to regulate them.
By allowing businesses to sue local governments to recover lost revenue or profit resulting from a local ordinance, the bill could create a litigation quagmire and a compensatory dream for trial lawyers that would put taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars in court costs, damages and attorney fees. Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg, the only Republican member of the Senate Appropriations Committee breaking party ranks to vote against the measure, warned that the litigation costs would especially be a financial burden for the state’s small cities and counties.
With SB 620 on an apparent fast track, state lawmakers are urged to slow the legislative train down to revisit and fully consider the unintended consequences of the bill that a parade of city and county officials surfaced prior to the Senate Appropriations Committee recent vote.
Just as government regulation can burden businesses unintentionally, the unintended consequences of SB 620 could become a burdensome slippery slope where the “tail wags the dog” to the detriment of local governments and the communities they serve.
