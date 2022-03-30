The Florida Legislature has been roundly condemned this year for focusing on “culture war” issues and ignoring real issues that affect constituents every day — things like property insurance, affordable housing and building safety issues. We agree.
There’s another issue, though, that legislators should have ignored but didn’t: If HB 7049 is signed by Gov. DeSantis, it will allow local governments to place public notices somewhere on their own websites instead of in the local newspaper.
Last year’s negotiations between legislators and the newspaper industry, represented by the Florida Press Association, resulted in a bill that everyone could live with and that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed. It became law on Jan. 1, 2022, and it’s working well. Public notices appear in local newspapers and on their websites, and automatically appear statewide on the Florida Press Association public notice website. That statewide, searchable database was created and is maintained using industry funds, not government money.
Local governments must publish certain notices in print newspapers or on newspaper websites. They might include, for example, notices of meetings, budget discussions, or zoning, land use or tax changes that could affect you.
However, this year’s legislation, likely to be signed into law by DeSantis if it hasn’t already happened, is more about punishing the newspaper industry than it is about benefitting constituents or saving money. Politicians don’t like scrutiny and negative stories.
Let’s get this on the table: we have a bias. Government public notices provide income for newspapers, and particularly for small papers in small, rural areas. Newspapers represent the public in holding local government accountable, and for being open and transparent. Studies and experience have demonstrated that lack of public scrutiny leads to increases in government costs. Newspapers are civic watchdogs, and have their eyes on government bottom lines.
This bill would, in fact, cost government more (read: cost taxpayers more) even if the local newspaper is not forced to close. Local government would need to staff up to monitor and manage the public notice section of its website. “Managing” public notices is a complex process that currently newspapers and the statewide database accomplish, from proof of publication to mailing or emailing notices on demand to requestors. Does local government really want to take on the expense of sending, on request and in a timely way, individual notices by U.S. Postal Service?
Counties with 160,000 or fewer residents are required to hold hearings before deciding whether to shift public notices away from third-party publication to their own websites.
Especially since many households do not have adequate internet access, restricting public notices to the various government-controlled websites would have the effect of essentially hiding the information. And even folks who do have good internet access are unlikely to visit the various sites continually, checking to see if anything new has been posted.
Do you want to keep government public notices in the local newspaper? Make sure the Board of County Commissioners knows that. Tell them to keep local government clearly in the sunshine, and avoid the extra expense of re-inventing the wheel. The one we have right now is working flawlessly.
— Citrus County Chronicle