With Florida having opened the school year facing an unprecedented teacher shortage, the Board of Education met recently for the purpose of driving teachers out of Florida.
Of course, that isn’t the stated purpose. The agenda item is the start of deciding how to carry out what supporters call the Parental Rights in Education law and critics call the “don’t say gay” law.
But the law will needlessly threaten teachers by subjecting them to legal liability for even an offhand remark. They will harm LGBTQ students for whom a teacher is the only person they can trust.
House Bill 1557 states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
What does that mean for teachers?
In June, a Florida Department of Education official told school superintendents that, for now, the rule applies only to those first four grades. How helpful, since no Republican from Gov. DeSantis on down has presented evidence that teachers in those early grades have been giving such “instruction.”
The seven-member board was to decide on the system for appointing a special magistrate to deal with alleged violations of the law. The agency’s press office did not respond to multiple requests for information.
The Florida Education Association, which represents teachers and opposed the law, said the board then must deal with the very basics of the law. Key decisions will follow this first one.
The board’s interpretation especially matters because the law allows parents to sue school districts if the parents believe that a teacher has violated the law and administrators have “not resolved” the complaint.
The case then would go to a special magistrate who could award parents damages and attorneys’ fees. Districts would pay all costs for these hearings and would have to designate one person for handling complaints.
Based on our reading of the law and the rule, there is no standard for making such complaints. There also is no standard for determining whether a district has successfully resolved a parent’s complaint.
For districts, that could be a hassle. For teachers, it could be much worse.
The union points out that teachers hired after 2011 have “nonexistent” tenure protection. Violations could “expose teachers to proceedings to suspend or revoke” their certificates. Administrators could consider violations “gross insubordination” and thus a firing offense.
To those who might consider such scenarios alarmist, consider that DeSantis — who claims to oppose indoctrination — wants to create thought police for professors at Florida’s public universities. He punished Disney for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” law, even if that support came late.
And DeSantis has made clear that he is no ally of teachers. In response to that teacher shortage, the state is allowing military veterans with very little relevant training to get temporary certification.
In response to criticism, DeSantis said, “You give me somebody who has four years of experience as a Devil Dog (a slang term for Marines) over somebody who has four years of experience at Shoehorn U, and I will take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”
Giving career professionals a shortcut so they can teach a specific course in high school makes sense. Putting an untrained person from any field all day in an elementary school classroom makes little sense. The governor’s comment was a gratuitous — but politically aimed — disparagement of teachers.
Florida didn’t need this law. Teachers and students need the Board of Education to give them some clarity and compassion.