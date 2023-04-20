Under the Legislature’s latest attempt to change election laws, your voting card — the document that most people assume gives them the right to vote — would be like a Monopoly dollar bill. The latter doesn’t give you the ability to buy real products; the former wouldn’t necessarily assure you the ability to vote.

Senate Bill 7050 is a 98-page kitchen sink of voting reforms rushed through its first committee stop. The legislation would add a disclaimer to voting cards: “This card is proof of registration but is not legal verification of the eligibility to vote.”