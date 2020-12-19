We’re all suffering COVID fatigue. Every single one of us. We’re sick of masking and social distancing. We’re wary of another toilet paper shortage. Worse yet, we worry about losing our jobs. We miss our friends, our favorite local hangouts and “normalcy” that our anything-but-normal hometown provides. In this community, we pitch in when one of us has fallen. We’re philanthropic; we willingly volunteer; we support the arts and live music; we even indulge in fine foods and beverages. Yes, we shop local and we vote. Most of us are less than two degrees of separation from our elected officials. We care!
Times are tough, and too many of us are struggling desperately to get by. Our friends and neighbors in the hospitality and tourism industry aren’t the only ones struggling. The performing arts, personal services, construction, retail, and medical fields among others, are also struggling. Our brothers and sisters who are always out there supporting one another need our help, and our help is relatively easy to give. How? It involves everyone taking one for the team. Everyone must do their part to keep our island community safe and healthy.
Remember when we felt safe because the county had limited access down U.S. 1? The tables have turned and now, major cities across the country are under curfew. Not just a three-night curfew, but every-single-night. Many have restricted indoor dining altogether. Why? As Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka put it, “It seems desperate, but it’s a desperate moment.” Desperate, indeed.
While a vaccine is currently being distributed, some experts have predicted the next few months to be the darkest in the battle against COVID-19. Our mayor has recognized that we are on the edge of a precipice and has taken action to protect the citizens of Key West by imposing a three-night curfew over the New Year’s Eve weekend. It’s shameful that a vocal few have turned the battle for the health, well-being and future livelihoods of our local citizens into a battle for their own short-term gains.
We are all in this together. There are a great number of us who are broke, and hungry, or darn near that point. Yet, we survive under the radar. We are trying to make the best of it, staying healthy and doing our part to keep others healthy, so when these dark days are over, there is an intact community in which to work and celebrate.
They say you can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family. We know that’s not exactly true. We’ve all picked this One Human Family. And all families have disagreements, squabbles and fallouts. In the end, we love each other and we work things out. For better or for worse, we are in this together. Let’s make this family proud and work toward the long term for health, safe and economic sustainability. Short-term gains must never jeopardize our longer-term future.